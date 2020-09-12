WATCH: CNN’s Daniel Dale Takes Apart Trump’s Latest ‘Comically Deceptive’ and ‘Garbage’ Attack Ad

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale debunked a new ad from President Donald Trump that attacks Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in “almost comically deceptive” fashion.

On Saturday morning, CNN posted video of Dale deconstructing a new Trump campaign ad that falsely links the Democratic ticket to rioting, and literally says Americans “won’t be safe” in front of a picture of Biden kneeling in a Black church with regular Black people.

Dale began by noting that the Trump campaign’s ads are “in a special dishonesty class,” and “consistently egregiously dishonest. Way beyond the norm.”

He then describes the ad, while playing snippets, by saying “It does 2 almost comically deceptive things. Number one, it starts by taking a quote from vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris way out of context to create the entirely false impression that she has endorsed rioting.”

Dale then played the context of a remark in which Sen. Harris said “They’re not going to stop, and they should not,” which was from a June interview with Stephen Colbert, and in which Colbert asked about social justice protests in general. Rioting was never mentioned.

“The Trump campaign video proceeds by trying dishonestly to link Joe Biden to rioting,” Dale continued. “The general deception is obvious. Biden is not currently president and he has repeatedly explicitly condemned rioting in strong terms.”

“The video ends with two screens. First is an image of Biden kneeling with a group of Black people standing behind him wearing masks, and second a screen that says Stop Joe Biden and his rioters,” Dale said, then explained that the photo “was taken in June at an African Methodist Episcopal Church in Delaware, where Biden went to pray and to meet with community members after the death of George Floyd.”

Dale went on to detail several other egregious examples of the Trump campaign fabricating attacks.

He concluded by saying “All of this deception, it’s just not that funny.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]