Trump Slapped with Another Twitter Rules Violation Warning Label for Double Vote Tweet

On Saturday, Twitter once again put a warning label on a tweet that was sent by President Donald Trump for violating rules “about civic and election integrity.” This time, it was for a tweet about voting twice in the upcoming election.

“To make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign & send it in EARLY,” Trump wrote in a tweet directed to North Carolina. “When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE!”

That suggestion, to both mail-in a ballot and then vote in person, is what triggered the notification. Trump’s tweet goes on to argue that the signed mail-in ballot “will not count” because the person’s “vote has been posted.”

“Don’t let them illegally take your vote away from you!” he concluded.

Twitter’s warning label on the tweet says it may be in the public interest to leave the tweet live but that violates their rules.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” it reads.

Trump has been given violations, warnings, and even takedowns on multiple previous occasions.

