Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin announced in court that he will use his Fifth Amendment rights and not testify in the trial for which he stands accused of murdering George Floyd.

The defense wrapped up its case on Thursday morning, with Judge Peter Cahill asking Chauvin if it was his decision not to testify.

Chauvin: “It is, Your Honor.” Cahill: “Do you have any questions about your right to remain silent or testify on your own behalf?” Chauvin: “Not at this time I don’t.” Cahill: “Has anyone promised anything or threatened you in any way to keep from testifying?” Chauvin: “No promises or threats Your Honor.” Cahill: “You feel that your decision not to testify is a voluntary one on your behalf?” Chauvin: “Yes it is.”

