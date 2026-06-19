President Donald Trump’s pick for Director of National Intelligence, Bill Pulte, kicked off his first day on the job by eyeing hundreds of potential firings, according to a new report.

Pulte showed up to his new job early on Thursday and asked for a list of every employee at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) so he could assess whether to fire them, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Pulte is remaining at the Federal Housing Finance Agency, where he faced accusations of targeting political opponents of the president through mortgage fraud investigations.

“President Trump wanted someone in that position who is a true loyalist, who will do what he wants him to do. He has that in Bill,” a source “close” to Pulte told CNN about the businessman, who has no intelligence experience moving into Gabbard’s role.

Pulte also reportedly surprised employees with his Thursday appearance, as many expected that he wouldn’t start in the role until Friday.

Pulte is taking over for outgoing director Tulsi Gabbard, who was reportedly shocked to hear from Pulte recently about taking over sooner rather than later. Gabbard reportedly thought she’d officially be in the role until the end of the month until a conversation with Trump, where they settled on June 19.

Gabbard said she was departing her role to focus on her family. Her husband, Abraham Williams, was recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

Pulte reportedly met with staffers and lawyers and has made inquiries about his security clearance and whether he has access to a government plane in his new role. One of the sources speaking to CNN said Pulte raised “alarm bells” when he asked last week during a briefing whether he could bring the classified President’s Daily Briefing home.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!