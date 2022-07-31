Former President Donald Trump was joined by some of his family, Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on his golf course, as “Let’s Go, Brandon,” chants broke out during the Saudi-backed LIV tournament.

The chant became a commonly used MAGA phrase after a sports reporter misheard a crowd, thinking they were celebrating NASCAR driver Brandon Brown’s victory. Trump supporters have used the slogan as a way to criticize Biden vocally.

In a video posted to Twitter, chants broke out as the crowd spotted Trump, Carlson, Greene, Eric Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle as the group smiled and waved.

Photos of Carlson and Trump were also posted from the golf event, which has caused controversy in recent days over Saudi Arabian ties to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Tucker Carlson showed up at the Saudi golf tournament today. pic.twitter.com/nVdomZeHMt — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 31, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. also joined his father on the course Sunday, tweeting a video calling the tournament the “greatest F/U in the history of Golf!”

Trump has faced turmoil over his decision to host and play in the Saudi-backed LIV tournament, which is taking place at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, including pressure from 9/11 families protesting the tournament and complaints to the Justice Department for improper use of the presidential seal.

Many across Twitter reacted to the video of the chanting crowd with Trump and others in attendance.

sports should be a refuge from politics, not an extension of it. https://t.co/EzKiQPd7tP — Kevin Madden (@KevinMaddenDC) July 31, 2022

Magats chant against the US president at a Saudi event. https://t.co/SECD4K2pN8 — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) July 31, 2022

Hooray for Saudi Arabia? https://t.co/zTj4Bv8Qfv — David Knowles (@writerknowles) July 31, 2022

This afternoon at Bedminster… https://t.co/wPs9KsTMSW — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) July 31, 2022

Big 2024 energy https://t.co/Urfmd8gu1o — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 31, 2022

I would encourage these clods, and the greedy U.S. golfers, to visit the 9/11 memorial museum a few miles away. Listen to the phone call recordings. I did. And cried. But then again, I have a soul. https://t.co/eSPyuWamgA — Mike McFeely (@McFeely_Inforum) July 31, 2022

Tucker Carlson will present an interview with LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman on Monday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight, according to promotional spots that have been running on Fox News.

