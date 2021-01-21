WATCH: Dr. Fauci Announces Biden Will Keep US in World Health Organization, Reversing Trump Order

Chief Medical Adviser on COVID-19 to the President and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci told the World Health Organization that President Joe Biden will keep the U.S. in the global body and will meet its “financial obligations,” reversing a Trump-era decision to exit the organization.

Dr. Fauci spoke at a 4 a.m. session of the WHO Executive Board Meeting, and started right off by thanking the organization and announcing the reversal of Trump’s decision to leave the group he spent much of the past year scapegoating for the coronavirus pandemic:

I join my fellow representatives in thanking the World Health Organization for its role in leading the global public health response to this pandemic. Under trying circumstances, this organization has rallied the scientific and research and development community to accelerate vaccines, therapies and diagnostics; conducted regular, streamed press briefings that authoritatively track global developments; provided millions of vital supplies from lab reagents to protective gear to health care workers in dozens of countries; and relentlessly worked with nations in their fight against COVID-19. I also know first-hand the work of WHO with whom I have engaged in a collaborative manner touching all aspects of global health over the past 4 decades. As such, I am honored to announce that the United States will remain a member of the World Health Organization. Yesterday, President Biden signed letters retracting the previous Administration’s announcement to withdraw from the organization, and those letters have been transmitted to the Secretary-General of the United Nations and to you Dr. Tedros, my dear friend. In addition to retracting the notification of withdrawal and retaining membership in the WHO, the United States will cease the drawdown of U.S. staff seconded to the WHO and will resume regular engagement of U.S. government personnel with the WHO both directly and through our WHO Collaborating Centers. The United States also intends to fulfill its financial obligations to the organization. The United States sees technical collaboration at all levels as a fundamental part of our relationship with WHO, one that we value deeply and will look to strengthen going forward.

Watch the clip above via Guardian News.

