Gavin Newsom Says Trump Is Going To Thump DeSantis: He Should ‘Pack Up And Wait A Few Years’

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is going to get “Thumped” by ex-President Donald Trump, and advised DeSantis to “pack up and wait a few years.”

On Sunday’s edition of her new MSNBC show Inside With Jen Psaki, host Jen Psaki asked Newsom — who says he is “not a fan” of the Florida governor — what advice he would give DeSantis in his rivalry with Trump:

Jen Psaki: I know you’ve watched him a little bit over the course of the last couple of years.

Gov. Gavin Newsom: Not a fan.

Jen Psaki: He has had some responses of late that have been hugely problematic, offensive, dangerous. I mean, one of them was going after the Manhattan district attorney, echoing the language of former President Donald Trump with that threatening language suggesting Democrats are weaponizing the judicial system, I mean, that is fraught dangerous, all of that. But you also have a very astute political guy. Do you think that is smart politics? In a Republican Primary?

Gov. Gavin Newsom: No. I thought he looked weak. You just look weak weakness masquerading as strength. I watched all the folks out there there’s Roger Stone types, all those MAGA guys outraged and upset that DeSantis was a little slow being critical. When the threat of indictment was first exposed by Trump himself. And they said here’s what he should have said. And there he does comes back a few days later and literally parrots it. Weakness masquerading as strength you saw that, where the new sheriff in town is no longer Ron DeSheriff. It’s Mickey Mouse M IC, ke y. Weakness masquerading as strength. All of Ron DeSantis triumphs are about demeaning and bullying vulnerable communities. The one thing connects them all in common weakness masquerading as strength.

Jen Psaki: So if you are, you’re not advising Governor DeSantis I know that, but what is his political path here? Should he be running away from criticizing Trump? Should he be speaking up for the rule of law?

Gov. Gavin Newsom: He’s gonna get rolled by Trump. Trump’s just gonna roll him. Thumped.

I honestly, if I were offering him political advice, I’d tell him to pack up and wait a few years and actually do some of the hard work which actually includes governing, not just identity and cultural work.

Actually go back and actually start to address some insurance issues, start to address some of the cost issues and particularly cost of housing. These are very familiar. I’m very humbled by all of this. I understand the systemic Trump trouble. I’m the first acknowledge them. I’m my own worst critic. I’d be working on some of those. Basically, I’d expand Medicaid. The backs of folks out there that need preventative care, I’d be focusing on the acuity of the environment Mother Nature, she bats last, bats 1000, I know that from being in Little Rock and when down in Arkansas and rolling. I mean, this is serious moment. And American History, World History. I hope he would start to focus on some of those issues. That would be my advice. Come back as a more seasoned and capable leader with a little humility, which by the way, he can use a little of.