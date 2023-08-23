Watch Giuliani Walk Into ‘2nd Chance Bail Bonds’ in Georgia

Former Trump lawyer and Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani walked into a bail bonds office in Georgia after surrendering himself at the Fulton County jail Wednesday on charges related to his attempted efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

A CNN camera crew captured the former attorney for Donald Trump walking into the “2nd Chance Bail Bonds” office in Atlanta. After his lawyers met with the district attorney, Giuliana’s bond was set at $150,000.

He was accompanied to the bond office by a group of personal aides and staff along with former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik. Giuliani was indicted earlier this month by prosecutor Fani Willis along with 18 other defendants, including Trump.

“This this is the former president’s former personal attorney, by the way, former mayor of New York City, former prosecutor himself, who sent many, many folks he prosecuted to bail Bonds offices, bondsman offices like that in the past,” said CNN anchor Jim Sciutto. “And now he himself is walking through that door.”

Legal analysis Norm Eisen noted the “historic nature” of the Giuliani arrest process due to his fall from grace as “America’s Mayor.”

“Exactly, the historic nature of this, the man who was perhaps the most well-known prosecutor. Now, having put so many people to surrender for arrest, to get bail, bond to be put on trial, to be indicted now himself on the other side,” Eisen added.

Watch the above segment via CNN.

