WATCH: Good Boys — One of Whom Helped Joe Biden Break His Foot — Wish America an Adorable Merry Christmas

Incoming First Pooches Champ Biden and Major Biden stepped into the limelight to shoot an adorably antic Merry Christmas video from President-elect Joe Biden and incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Major Biden was thrust into the national spotlight several weeks ago when the president-elect sustained a hairline fracture in his foot while roughhousing with the German Shepherd after a shower, as one does, and had to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks.

President-elect Biden described the incident to CNN’s Jake Tapper, saying “What happened was, I got out of the shower. I got a dog. And anybody who’s been around my house knows, dropped — the little pup dropped the ball in front of me, and for me to grab the ball. And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this, and he ran, and I was joking, running after him to grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug, and I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened.”

That rambunctious spirit — Major’s, not Joe’s — was on display in a Christmas video that features a sedate Champ chilling with his holiday loot while Major bounds around the house, presumably looking to lay another booby trap for the next Leader of the Free World.

Watch above via the Biden Transition Team.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]