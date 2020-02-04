comScore

Watch: GOP Congressman — Wad of CASH in Breast Pocket — Spends SOTU Vigorously Giving Thumbs Up

By Reed RichardsonFeb 4th, 2020, 10:08 pm

Missouri Republican Congressman Billy Long became an Internet sensation of the 2020 State-of-the-Union address for enthusiastically cheering President Donald Trump and giving thumbs up while a wad of cash appeared to spill out of his suit’s breast pocket.

Long was seen on camera, with stacks of what looked like US currency sticking up from is pocket, reacting with a fist-pumping thumbs up as Trump described his agenda as “relentlessly pro-American.” Such an ostentatious display of capitalism did not go unnoticed.

But several astute Congressional watchers recognized Long and also noted that he has previously pulled this “power move,” as one pundit put it.

