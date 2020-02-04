Missouri Republican Congressman Billy Long became an Internet sensation of the 2020 State-of-the-Union address for enthusiastically cheering President Donald Trump and giving thumbs up while a wad of cash appeared to spill out of his suit’s breast pocket.

Long was seen on camera, with stacks of what looked like US currency sticking up from is pocket, reacting with a fist-pumping thumbs up as Trump described his agenda as “relentlessly pro-American.” Such an ostentatious display of capitalism did not go unnoticed.

I love that this guy just has cash hanging out of his pocket #sotu pic.twitter.com/yvkLb8iX6I — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 5, 2020

There’s a guy at the State of the Union who literally has cash sticking out of his pocket. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a picture that sums up D.C. better. #SOTU #SOTU2020 #SOTUboycott pic.twitter.com/aaSAHx7cIS — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) February 5, 2020

Republican just sitting at the #SOTU with cash hanging out of his suit pocket like a stock image of a corrupt politician. pic.twitter.com/YDh0aiyCxn — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) February 5, 2020

Apparently you need a wad of cash at the #SOTU pic.twitter.com/NFViqTF679 — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) February 5, 2020

Who is this and why does he have a bunch of cash sticking out of his pocket? #SOTU pic.twitter.com/xxIB8OnCMn — Emily Phillips (@emjbanks) February 5, 2020

But several astute Congressional watchers recognized Long and also noted that he has previously pulled this “power move,” as one pundit put it.

Wait, does Missouri Rep. Billy Long have cash peeking out of his jacket pocket? If so, power move. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 5, 2020

Rep. Billy Long @auctnr1 again has cash sticking out of his suit coat pocket. pic.twitter.com/AdZUm44z9Y — Andrew Havranek KY3 (@Andrew_Havranek) February 5, 2020

For those wondering, the cash man is U. S. Representative Billy Long, from the 7th congressional district of Missouri. And this isn’t the first time he’s done this. https://t.co/jWdlWzdZHw — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) February 5, 2020

Watch the video above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]