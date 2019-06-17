A gunman opened fire Monday morning outside a federal courthouse in Dallas, and the suspect was wounded after exchanging fire with police. After a dramatic chase caught on video, he was taken in custody and transported to a nearby hospital.

Police told CNN that no other citizens or officers were wounded. Police also prepared to do a controlled explosion of the suspects car, which they thought contained a suspicious device.

Witnesses said they saw a man dressed in tactical gear firing a rifle just outside the building at 8:30 a.m.

Another witness said he was walking into the federal courthouse when he heard the gunman fire 10-15 shots. He turned and ran across the street to safety.

No motive has been reported for the gunman’s actions.

Watch a video of the suspect above, via Fox News.

