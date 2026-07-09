CNN Airs ‘Disturbing Video’ of Houston Man After He’s Fatally Shot By ICE: ‘I Want to Warn Our Viewers’

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer warned viewers about “disturbing video” out of Houston taken just moments after ICE agents fatally shot a Mexican national during a “targeted immigration enforcement operation.”

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot during a traffic stop by an ICE agent on Tuesday. According to ICE officials, Salgado Araujo refused orders to stop his vehicle and weaponized it at one point and tried to “ram” agents, leading to one firing on the man.

CNN obtained video taken by a resident driving by the incident’s aftermath. Agents could be seen holding Salgado Araujo, and he can be heard calling for help. Three men in the vehicle with Salgado Araujo, including his brother, were detained by agents. Salgado Araujo died after being transported to the hospital.

Salgado Araujo had no criminal convictions during his decades within the United States, the Associated Press reported.

The man’s son, Ronaldo Salgado, said his father was working on gaining legal status and argued he may have been scared that the masked men in unmarked cars had other intentions.

“He did not deserve to die. He did not deserve to be reduced to a headline of Mexican man shot and killed by ICE. He deserved to live a quiet life as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a husband, a father and a job creator for dozens of men who also wanted the American dream,” the son said during a news conference.

CNN senior national correspondent Ed Lavandera reported from Dallas as protests kicked off over the shooting. Lavandera reported that the family and local activists are demanding an independent investigation, citing conflicting public statements put out after the shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis by ICE agents. Pretti and Good were American citizens protesting ICE’s operations, and officials said officers acted in self-defense. Kristi Noem, then head of the Department of Homeland Security, labeled Pretti a domestic terrorist and said he brandished a weapon, something witnesses and video proved wrong.

Lavandera added:

Those activists and family members are calling for anyone who has video of this scenario to come forward and share that with them. They are hoping that they can get a fuller, broader picture of how all of this transpired because right now the only video that has emerged so far is the videos that were captured shortly after in the aftermath of the shooting. The family and activists are calling for a full independent investigation, but the Houston Harris County prosecutors, as well as city officials there in Houston, say that simply, right now, it’s federal agents that have all of the information, all of the evidence in this case, and that an independent investigation by some other agency at this point does not seem likely.

Watch above via CNN.

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