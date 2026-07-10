DHS Investigators Weigh Criminal Referral of Corey Lewandowski: Report

Investigators with the Department of Homeland Security have uncovered evidence suggesting former Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski may have improperly influenced the awarding of government contracts during his time at the agency, according to a Friday report from The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and White House officials have already been briefed on the inquiry, with investigators now considering whether to refer the matter to the Justice Department for possible criminal review. According to the article, the investigation remains active, a referral is not expected in the immediate future, and Mullin’s department is cooperating.

Lewandowski, who served as President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, worked as an unpaid senior advisor to then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem before both were ousted from the department earlier this year. Although he served as a “special government employee,” the Journal reported that Lewandowski wielded unusually broad authority inside DHS, including involvement in personnel matters and contracting decisions.

According to sources cited by the outlet, investigators are examining numerous contracts approved during Noem’s tenure and are looking into the extent of Lewandowski’s role in those decisions. The report said some department officials were surprised by how directly involved he appeared to be in the contracting process, with people familiar with the approvals saying Lewandowski personally signed certain contracts despite not serving as a full-time federal official.

In a statement to the Journal, a representative for Lewandowski disputed the allegations, saying he denied issuing contracts while at DHS and that he had not been contacted by investigators regarding the ongoing inquiry.

A White House spokeswoman referred the Journal’s request for comment to DHS, while a DHS spokeswoman declined to comment.

DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari leads the probe, with a spokesman for his office telling the Journal that the office follows “a longstanding policy of neither confirming or denying specific investigations,” but pointed to previously announced audits examining DHS contracting practices.

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