MS NOW’s Chris Hayes Worries That Trump Will Replace Kash Patel With ‘More Determined Person’

MS NOW’s Chris Hayes said he is concerned that President Donald Trump may fire FBI Director Kash Patel and replace him with a more competent director who will do his bidding.

On Friday, MS NOW reported that Patel was summoned to the White House as he waited to board the FBI jet for a flight to Chicago. The official reason for the trip was a visit to the FBI Field Office there, but the director’s girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, is set to perform at a music festival in the city. Patel has used the FBI jet on multiple occasions to visit Wilkins.

MS NOW said senior administration officials have become increasingly frustrated with Patel’s jet-setting ways, which have included a visit to the Winter Olympics, where Patel chugged beer with U.S. men’s hockey players after they won the gold medal. Shortly before being called to the White House, the director angrily tweeted about MS NOW’s coverage of him. That post included a screenshot of an article from the outlet with an image of a blue and white jet ski.

“Nah, my jet ski is gold plated….dumbass,” he wrote.

On Friday’s All In, Hayes told Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) that Trump firing Patel could be a double-edged sword:

So often in this era, one finds oneself reaching for the old joke about the food being terrible and the portions are so small. There’s a little bit of Kash Patel, which is like, do you want someone who’s more focused on like spending 16 hours a day building the Donald Trump aspiring dictator secret police? Some J. Edgar Hoover 2.0 who answers to a person who’s the largest threat to American democracy in my lifetime? Or do you want someone who seems to mostly want to spend his time on jet skis and seeing his girlfriend? Like, I do worry a little bit that a more determined person with the power that Patel has been granted could genuinely pose a graver threat to American democracy.

Raskin replied, “Yeah, I mean, that’s quite a choice between petty corruption and authoritarianism. Unfortunately, they tend to go together, and it would be great to have a real law enforcement professional take over.”

Watch above via MS NOW.

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