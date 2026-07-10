Former Trump White House Attorney Warns President Is Trying to Manipulate Election Results: ‘He Is Stacking Every Card in the Deck’

Ty Cobb, who served as a White House attorney during President Donald Trump’s first administration, warned that Trump is putting his whole fist on the scale to help Republicans in November’s midterm elections.

On Thursday night, the president ousted the three remaining members of the Election Assistance Commission, an independent federal board. Trump fired the two Democrats on the commission and allowed the remaining Republican to resign. The fourth and final seat was already vacant. Any new commissioners must be nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. The commission cannot have more than two members of the same party.

The EAC trains election officials in new voting technology, manages the national mail voter registration form, and oversees a testing and certification program for voting machines, some of which Trump baselessly claimed took votes away from him and gave to former President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Trump falsely maintains the election was rigged against him.

Cobb joined Friday’s installment of The Beat on MS NOW, where he offered his reaction to the ousters on the EAC and Trump’s broader efforts to help the GOP heading into November.

“I do think that you can’t look at the termination of the Election Assistance Commission as anything other than another effort by one side to try to take over part of the referee role for the elections,” Cobb said. “It’s not the most important federal entity, but it is the entity that provides funds, provides training, provides assistance to the state election officials in preparing for federal elections.”

Cobb called the ousters “part of a deliberate plan” and added:

We have to go to 30,000 feet, I think, and look at how unbalanced things have gotten before we talk about what the balance is now, which is, we now have a president who, despite losing by seven million votes, which is undisputed in 2020 and bringing 63 lawsuits alleging voter fraud in which he lost every single one of them, who had an attorney general who told him that there was no evidence of voter fraud that would justify any any investigations or contesting any of the elections. Now trying to use hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer money, multiple federal agencies, ICE, the National Guard, and every federal agency that he can get control of with his own people, putting in election deniers, sprinkling them throughout the government to contest these elections and to interfere with them. So, when we talk about the balance now, those forces are already on the field. And the other side is relying on the traditional mechanisms that have kept us throughout our history, in combination with the federal courts. And while the federal courts have been formidable in withstanding the assault on the rule of law posed by this president, I don’t think we can be sanguine about the elections because he is stacking every card in the deck that he can get his hands on.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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