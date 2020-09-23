WATCH: Ivanka Trump Went Maskless at Trump Rally — But Kept Her Distance From Maskless Crowd

First Daughter Ivanka Trump made a maskless appearance at President Donald Trump’s latest rally — which have been dubbed “super-spreader” events by the media — but kept her distance from the mostly-maskless crowd as she listened to the speech before her introduction.

Trump delivered lengthy remarks at a Pittsburgh-area rally Tuesday night, during which he eventually introduced his daughter to the crowd of mostly-maskless supporters.

“I have a woman with us tonight who has devoted so much, she gave up her business, she said ‘Dad I’m going to come down to Washington and help you, and I love you Daddy, and we’re going to help people, and I don’t care,'” Trump said, mimicking his daughter.

“And she was very successful in every way. And it’s my daughter Ivanka,” Trump said.

Ms. Trump then joined her father onstage, eschewing the face covering that has become a political symbol for Trump and his supporters, but also declining to hug or shake hands with Trump or his other guests.

Trump has consistently mocked and dismissed the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of infection — contradicting his own health experts — and the rally crowd largely followed Trump’s lead — from a safe (for Trump) distance. Shots of the crowd — with the exception of those standing right behind Trump in the frame — showed little or no mask compliance.

For example, these people:

And these people:

And many, many more:

As it turns out, during the hour-plus prior to her introduction, Ivanka Trump listened to her father’s speech at a safe distance from those maskless throngs. News photographers caught Ms. Trump and her family watching the speech in the wings, a good distance from the MAGA droplet zone.

“Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner listen as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation on September 22, 2020 in Moon Township, Pennsylvania,” the caption read.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

