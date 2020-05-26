comScore

Day After Surgeon General Tells Americans to Wear Masks for Memorial Day, Trump Mocks Biden for Wearing One

By Ken MeyerMay 26th, 2020, 9:13 am

President Donald Trump once again highlighted the contradictory messaging of his administration when he ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 100,000 in the United States.

As Americans prepared to celebrate Memorial Day, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams released a public service announcement video reminding everyone to wear masks in public during the festivities.

“As the country begins to reopen, don’t forget to wear a cloth face covering when in public,” Adams said. He proceeded to demonstrate while reminding viewers that wearing masks is so people can protect themselves from contracting the virus or spreading it to others.

Trump has largely refused to wear a mask throughout the health crisis, and on Monday, the president declined to set an example for Adams as he partook in a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. By contrast, Joe and Jill Biden wore masks as they made their first public appearance since March in order to lay their own wreath at a Delaware war memorial.

On Monday night, Fox News’ Brit Hume posted a tweet that seemed to ridicule the ex-veep over his masked appearance. Trump seemed to enjoy that, since he gave Hume a retweet.

Hume also got a lot of grief from social media, however, with many pointing out that Biden is adhering to the administration’s health and safety guidelines while Trump is not.

Here’s how Hume defended himself from criticism.

Watch above, via U.S. Surgeon General.

