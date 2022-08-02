WATCH: Jailed Trump Rioter’s Wife Goes On Wild Rant After Sentencing, Says Husband ‘Is a Patriot’ – And So Was Ashli Babbitt

Nicole Reffitt, wife of imprisoned January 6 rioter Guy Reffitt, went on a wild rant after her husband’s sentencing, calling him and slain fellow rioter Ashli Babbitt “patriots” and kissing off the media by declaring “Y’all can go to hell!”

Reffitt was sentenced on Monday after being convicted on five counts in March — including a gun charge — and was given the longest sentence for a Capitol rioter thus far.

Following the sentencing, Reffett’s children made headlines by trashing former President Donald Trump and calling for his imprisonment for life.

But Mrs. Reffitt was in no mood for recriminations, instead going on a defiant rant in remarks to reporters following the sentencing, praising her husband, as well as the woman who was killed trying to breach the House chamber.

On her way out of the courtroom, Reffitt had a defiant message for other January 6 defendants:

This fight has just begun. Don’t take it. Please do not take a plea. They want us to take a plea. The reason that we have all guilty verdicts is they are making a point out of a guy, and that is to intimidate the other members of the one Sixers. And we will all fight together… Guy was used as an example today to make all the One-Sixers take a plea. Do not take a plea. One-Sixers do not. We got this!

One reporter, ABC News’ Alex Malin, pressed Nicole Reffitt for contradicting her husband’s remarks during sentencing.

ALEX MALIN: Nicole, are you just saying this, though, for fundraising? Because even your husband in the sentencing hearing said that his past comments about the Justice for J-6 movement, that he essentially took all that back and that it was all, you know, a ruse to get fundraising for your family. NICOLE REFFITT: Guys always wanted to make sure that we were going to be able to have a roof over our heads. I was a stay-at-home mother for 17 years, and that was a job I took seriously. And what guy said, under duress in there is one thing.l. REPORTER: Nicole, you’re saying that it’s not true what he said in there? That he wasn’t doing those things in order to raise money for you guys? NICOLE REFFITT: He didn’t say those things just to raise money for he said those things because he read the whole thing just because he wants him persecuted because of his ideology. And he had to backtrack in order to hope that the judge showed him some mercy.

In other remarks, Mrs. Reffitt praised her husband and other rioters, claiming “This is what this is, is political persecution. We are patriots. Ashli Babbitt was a patriot. My husband is a patriot. Roseanne Boyland was a patriot. And all I can say is that y’all can all go to hell and I’m going back to Texas.”

Watch above via CNN, NBC News, Newsweek, and ABC News.

