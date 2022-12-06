WATCH: Jan. 6 Police Officers and Families Refuse to Shake McConnell’s Hand at Ceremony

Police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and their families refused to shake the hand of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Congressional Gold Medals were awarded on Tuesday to those officers. There were 21 House Republicans who voted against awarding the medal to the officers.

The recipients also refused to shake hands with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

McConnell blasted former President Donald Trump for inciting the riot, but he voted to acquit the former president in his impeachment trial.

“Former President Trump’s actions that preceded the riot were a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty,” he said. “Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”

McConnell has largely ignored Trump even when the former president has made racist statements against his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Trump’s Transportation Secretary but resigned in response to the Capitol attack.

McCarthy, meanwhile, also slammed Trump for inspiring Jan. 6 – only to visit the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate weeks later, embracing him again and getting him to help the GOP effort to win back in the House in 2022. The GOP took back the lower congressional chamber last month and will take over next month.

“The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters,” he said on the House floor several days after the riot.

