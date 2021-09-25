Jen Psaki Has Bad News for Trump and Anyone He Talked To Who Wants to Evade Jan. 6 Commission

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivered some bad news to former President Donald Trump over his bid to “fight” subpoenas from the January 6 select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

The commission issued subpoenas for former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and others this week, a move that Trump responded to in a randomly capitalized statement vowing to “fight the Subpoenas on Executive Privilege and other grounds.”

Psaki was asked about Trump’s statement Friday, and whether President Joe Biden would support a claim of executive privilege. Her response was not favorable to the person this White House has taken to calling “the former guy”:

Q Jen, thanks. The former President, last night, in response to these subpoenas that were announced by the January 6th Committee, said that he was going to assert executive privilege. He’s not in the executive branch anymore, so I don’t think he can do that. Has he reached out or have his people reached out to the Biden administration to say, “Hey, we don’t want communications between former President Trump and Mark Meadows,” for example,” to be released”? And how would this White House deal with that kind of request? MS. PSAKI: Well, I’m not aware of any outreach. We don’t get regular outreach from the former President or his team, I think it’s safe to assume. I would say that we take this matter incredibly seriously. The President has already concluded that it would not be appropriate to assert executive privilege, and so we will respond promptly to these questions as they arise, and certainly, as they come up from Congress. And certainly, we are — we have been working closely with — with congressional committees and others as they work to get to the bottom of what happened on January 6th, an incredibly dark day in our democracy.

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com