Saturday night, Fox News primetime host Jesse Watters interviewed President Donald Trump‘s son, Eric Trump, and had some noteworthy words of praise for the QAnon conspiracy theory movement.

The interview included a discussion about big tech “censoring” and news that broke earlier this week about Twitter banning 7,000 QAnon accounts for pushing misinformation and harassing other users.

Watters introduced the topic as “censorship” and “some funny business now” regarding “Q, I guess this conspiracy deal on the internet.”

“Twitter has basically cracked down and eliminated about 7,000 accounts,” said Watters, and “another 100,000 accounts are now in the cross-hairs.”

“Do you think this is an attempt to interfere in an election?” he asked Trump. “Because you know, Q can do some crazy stuff with the pizza stuff and the Wayfair stuff but they also uncovered a lot of great stuff when it comes to Epstein and the deep state.”

“I never saw Q as dangerous as Antifa. But Antifa gets to run wild on the internet, what do you think is going on there?” the Fox News host asked.

“Guess what, Adam Schiff does a lot of crazy things, Jerry Nadler, and Eric Swalwell, they also do a lot of crazy stuff,” Trump fired back.

“Here’s the fundamental problem, Jesse, that I have with it,” Trump continued. “You have some little dweeb in Silicon Valley, who’s 22 years old, he’s a tech savant. He’s running Twitter or one of these companies. And he literally has his finger on the power of a presidential election.”

Trump continued, criticizing the “radical, radical left” Silicon Valley tech executives who wield enormous influence because they “curate” the information that we get on our mobile phones.

“They are literally putting their finger on the scales of a U.S. election,” said Trump.

Fox News reported in June that QAnon is “a conspiracy theory centered on the baseless belief that President Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the ‘deep state’ and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.”

The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, who is a leading reporter in covering QAnon, went on in the Fox News article to describe the “real-world violence,” the online movement has grown to become.

Back in late June of 2020, Eric Trump was caught promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory on his Instagram page ahead of a rally, before pulling the image after public outcry.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]