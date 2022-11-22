WATCH: Kari Lake Posts Jaw-Dropping Trump Worship Video That Screams ‘PICK ME For 2024 VP!’

Former broadcaster and losing Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake posted a video of pure worship for former President Donald Trump at a time when the 2024 veepstakes seems to be an attractive motivation.

Just after midnight, on Tuesday morning, Lake posted the video to Twitter along with the caption “We need him now, more than ever.”

The video is 98 seconds of Trump fanboiage that dobles as whatever the opposite of an AMSR video is. A distorted version of the Lee Greenwood ear-bleeder “God Bless the USA!” mixes with a cacophony of Trump quotes and a landing that features the wit and wisdom of Greg Gutfeld as it was meant to be heard — filtered through a carefully-selected guitar pedal and an amp with a fraying electrical cord.

The nerve-jangling soundtrack supports a montage of flicker-filtered Trump snippets, interspersed with movie clips that will definitely draw complaints from the likes of Robert De Niro and Uma Thurman if they ever notice.

The video is actually a two-year-old fan compilation called “The American Home,” but the message is pure 2024.

Last Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, Trump made what may have been the first presidential campaign announcement to take place at the site of an FBI raid, delivering what many considered an underwhelming, boring speech in which he promised to MAGAGA (Make America Great and Glorious Again).

But despite Trump’s relative weakness following disappointing midterm results that Republicans are blaming him for and primary polls showing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pulling into the lead, the Trump 2024 campaign is still a hot ticket among his supporters.

And Lake is near the top of a short list of VP candidates that started being discussed almost as soon as Trump’s announcement was made. And it is no secret that just as certain insults are guaranteed to get under Trump’s skin, flattery will get you, if not everywhere, it will keep you in the game.

Watch above via Kari Lake’s Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com