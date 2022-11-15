Trump Bores Even Conservatives With ‘Sleepy’ Speech Announcing 2024 Run: ‘This is Very Low Energy’
Former President Donald Trump bored political observers on Twitter — including many conservatives — with his speech declaring a re-election bid for president in 2024.
“I am again tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said from Mar-a-Lago roughly 20 minutes into remarks where he bragged about his record on jobs, the economy, and foreign policy.
The speech went on for more than an hour, prompting CNN and Fox News to cut away (though Fox returned to the speech after commentary from Sean Hannity and guests.)
Many who watched the speech commented on a difference in tone from Trump compared to his infamous 2015 announcement from New York.
Rather than rely on inflammatory language during an unscripted diatribe, Trump seldom veered away from the teleprompter. Many viewed his speech as bland, dispirited and “low energy.”
Former Trump White House press aide Sarah Matthews expressed a view that echoed across Twitter Tuesday night:
Others were equally unsparing:
https://twitter.com/JoePerticone/status/1592701731812655104?s=20&t=VwbHe75GIyEoYwjQqvQ10A
Trump famously challenged then-GOP candidate Jeb Bush on his lack of energy during debates leading up to the 2016 Republican primaries. Bush was stuck with the moniker “low energy” Jeb.
