Trump Bores Even Conservatives With ‘Sleepy’ Speech Announcing 2024 Run: ‘This is Very Low Energy’

Former President Donald Trump bored political observers on Twitter — including many conservatives — with his speech declaring a re-election bid for president in 2024.

“I am again tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said from Mar-a-Lago roughly 20 minutes into remarks where he bragged about his record on jobs, the economy, and foreign policy.

The speech went on for more than an hour, prompting CNN and Fox News to cut away (though Fox returned to the speech after commentary from Sean Hannity and guests.)

Many who watched the speech commented on a difference in tone from Trump compared to his infamous 2015 announcement from New York.

Rather than rely on inflammatory language during an unscripted diatribe, Trump seldom veered away from the teleprompter. Many viewed his speech as bland, dispirited and “low energy.”

Former Trump White House press aide Sarah Matthews expressed a view that echoed across Twitter Tuesday night:

This is one of the most low-energy, uninspiring speeches I’ve ever heard from Trump. Even the crowd seems bored. Not exactly what you want when announcing a presidential run. — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) November 16, 2022

Others were equally unsparing:

Why is this so boring…? — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 16, 2022

LOW ENERGY. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 16, 2022

I remember Trump’s campaign for 2016 like yesterday. He looks exhausted in comparison. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 16, 2022

We've watched Trump with more visible energy and excitement in many of his rallies than right now in Mar-a-Lago — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 16, 2022

2016 Trump would call 2022 Trump low energy. — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 16, 2022

I've watched a lot of Trump speeches over the years. This is pretty low-energy. Also it sounds a lot like every other recent stump speech. No new material for the big announcement? — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) November 16, 2022

Trump looks exhausted — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 16, 2022

Is it just me or is this Trump announcement low energy? — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) November 16, 2022

This speech is Trump's message delivered with Jeb Bush's energy and Ted Cruz's charisma — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 16, 2022

So far Trump is both boring- and demagogic. They must’ve told him not to go off script, or he took a healthy dose of meds before this. We’ll see how the rest of it goes. — Robert Shrum (@BobShrum) November 16, 2022

Trump seems weak. Just weak. — Ian Koski (@iankoski) November 16, 2022

Trump needs the SBF amphetamine patch — noah kulwin (@nkulw) November 16, 2022

Even Donald Trump sounds tired of Donald Trump. — Stephen Webber (@s_webber) November 16, 2022

Is it just me, or does Trump look out of gas here? I went to two Trump rallies but he looks more deflated here. — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) November 16, 2022

Trump sounds a little depressed reciting all the great accomplishments of his administration before he lost, tried to overturn the election results, and urged a murderous mob to invade the U.S. Capitol. Must be the midterm results . . . — ruth conniff (@rconniff) November 16, 2022

This is an unusually somber/subdued Trump — he’s far more on-script than he usually is — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) November 16, 2022

Seems like “Sleepy Joe” is going to have an equally tired grandpa to face off against. Trump’s heart just isn’t in this speech. — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) November 16, 2022

Trump famously challenged then-GOP candidate Jeb Bush on his lack of energy during debates leading up to the 2016 Republican primaries. Bush was stuck with the moniker “low energy” Jeb.

