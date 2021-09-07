WATCH: Lara Trump Suggests Joe Biden Talks About Grieving His Late Son Beau for ‘Political Advantage’

Senior Trump campaign adviser Lara Trump suggested that President Joe Biden discusses his grief over the death of his son Beau Biden in order to gain “political advantage.”

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy hosted Ms. Trump on Fox & Friends Sunday to discuss a New York Times article whose headline was changed from “Biden, Still Grieving His Son Beau, Finds That Not Everyone Wants to Hear About It” to “In Invoking Beau, Biden Broaches a Loss That’s Guided His Presidency.”

Both women defended the original headline and derided what they called a “double standard” that the change to a “softer” headline illustrates.

But then Trump decided to weigh in with her own take on President Biden’s grief, and the Gold Star families who complained about it.

For Joe Biden, look, it’s got to be horrific to ever have to deal with losing a child, no parent should ever have to do with that. We have 13 sets of parents across America who you just referenced who had to bury their sons and daughters over this past week. And it feels as though it becomes sort of a tool for Joe Biden to talk about his son, maybe when he doesn’t know what else to say, maybe he thinks it will give him political advantage of sorts. And you hate to think that, but, gosh, he seems to really talk about it quite a bit. And obviously, it’s been a big part of his life and we all understand that. But probably the wrong time to discuss it when these families had just lost their sons and daughters. It sure would be nice if we could get the facts out there from the folks in the mainstream media. I won’t hold my breath.

While the headline to the New York Times article was changed, the reporting about family members’ complaints remained — as Fox News noted in its own report on the article.

Watch above via Fox News.

