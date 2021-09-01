Fox News Personalities Despicably Rip Biden for Talking About Late Son Beau During Visit with Families

Several Fox News personalities and guests have despicably piled on President Joe Biden for talking about his late son Beau Biden during his visit with the families of servicemembers slain in last week’s bombings in Kabul.

The president has been the subject of intense criticism since the government of Afghanistan collapsed, leading to a frantic and at times deadly evacuation over the past few weeks, but he’s also been the subject of a number of smears and unfair attacks.

The most despicable of these is the miniature parade of Fox News personalities who have decided Biden is a jerk for speaking about his own son Beau — an Iraq War veteran who died young of brain cancer — while speaking to the families of service members who were killed.

On Wednesday, Fox host Julie Banderas and her guest, Fox contributor Jason Chaffetz, both roasted Biden for this monstrous crime:

Chaffetz: And when they did have a chance to talk about him, Joe Biden was talking about its own son, who unfortunately did die, but he didn’t die in combat. And it has nothing to do with this. Banderas: It had nothing to do with this. Chaffetz: And instead of talking about them and the sacrifice of their daughter and their sons, guess what? He wanted to talk about his own family. It’s just that’s what matters to me most are those 13 families. Banderas: Right.

And on Tuesday night, Special Report guest Nikki Haley had a similar problem with the president — but only after trying to relate to those families’ experiences by talking about her own relative who was not killed in combat.

“I’m the wife of a combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan. We held our breath the entire time they were gone because we were scared that that that we were going to have a knock on our door. And I hurt for those 13 families that got a knock on their door. And I hurt even more that they met with a president that was completely tone-deaf,” Haley said.

“You don’t talk about the death of your own son when you’re talking about loss of life of a military serviceman or woman,” Haley added, and after launching into a torrent of attacks on Biden’s handling of the withdrawal, concluded by saying “That’s why all he could do was talk about Beau was because this is wrong on every level and we need to wrap our arms around those military families. They didn’t deserve this.”

Now, as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said, these families have earned the right to say — or not say, as most have done — whatever they want about their meeting with the president. And the president has graciously kept his comments about the meeting restricted to his own actions and impressions. That’s a marked contrast from the former guy, who openly feuded with a Gold Star widow when she expressed displeasure with their phone conversation.

If Biden’s attempt to relate to their grief through his own experiences — which he has done publicly for years on many occasions, and which Haley did while she was criticizing Biden for it — hit those families wrong, that’s their business, and their grief gives them standing.

But what Chaffetz, Banderas, Haley, and anyone else pouncing on this are doing is cheapening whatever legitimate offense there was by exploiting it to score dunks on Biden for what has long been a personal and political strength for him.

The family members who are speaking out on Fox News and other outlets may not have wanted to hear Biden talk about Beau at that moment, but the evidence we can all see and hear, Biden’s long history of heartfelt empathy framed through his own personal grief, demonstrates that his intent was to comfort them. To assert otherwise just for cable news clout is reprehensible.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.