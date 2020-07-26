WATCH LIVE: JOHN LEWIS FUNERAL PROCESSION

Mourners are gathering in Selma today to pay their respects to the late civil rights legend John Lewis, as his funeral procession makes the journey across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

The procession, of course, echoes the famous marches Lewis and many others joined in 1965 from Selma to Montgomery in their fight for civil rights. When marchers crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge, they were attacked and beaten. Lewis’ skull was fractured in the attack. “On this bridge some of us gave a little blood to help redeem the soul of America,” he said earlier this year.

The congressman returned to that bridge for years and years afterwards to commemorate the anniversary of that day, and a military honor guard today is escorting Lewis’ body across the bridge one last time.

As tributes poured in celebrating his life and legacy, a movement grew for the Edmund Pettus Bridge — named for the Confederate general and Alabama KKK leader — to be renamed in honor of Lewis.

Lewis’ body will lie in state at the Alabama state capitol before traveling to Washington D.C. to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.

You can watch the procession live above.

