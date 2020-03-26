WATCH LIVE: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Holds Coronavirus Press Conference

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will hold his daily coronavirus update press conference at 11:30 a.m. est. Thursday in Albany, New York.

In Wednesday’s press conference, Cuomo took shots at the federal government and President Donald Trump. Cuomo also said the senate’s $2 trillion relief bill would be “terrible for New York.” He’s asked the federal government for 30,000 ventilators amid reports that hospitals will overflow due to the coronavirus outbreak. As of Wednesday, New York has received just 11,000.

New York is now the epicenter of Covid-19 in the United States, with over 30,000 cases.

Watch Cuomo live via live stream from NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]