WATCH: Local News Anchors Hilariously and Appropriately Revolted by Story of Used Condoms Being Prepped for Resale

The story of a factory being busted for cleaning used condoms in order to resell them was too much for local news anchors in Charlotte, North Carolina to take — and their reactions to the story were both appropriate and hilarious.

The details of the story — culled from local reporting in Vietnam — are stomach-churning. Over 320,000 of the spent sex packets, weighing nearly 800 pounds, were reportedly purchased by a factory, then “washed and reshaped” for sale.

CNN ran a brief, anodyne item on the story Friday morning, but anchors from two local North Carolina stations reported the story with style.

Good Morning Charlotte anchor Page Fehling of WJZY Fox 45 explained to viewers that she was only reporting the story because it was trending on the station’s website, and “you are the ones clicking on it!”

Fehling let out a laugh as she read news copy calling the condoms “pre-owned prophylactics,” then remarked “oh, I’m gonna throw up” as she continued her report.

But it was co-anchor Brigida Mack who perfectly punctuated the segment with a reaction shot for the ages, and the declaration “Oh my God! That is revolting!”

Over on WCCB’s Rising, co-anchors Marvin Beach and Trish Williford were equally repulsed. Beach added the detail that the seizure was of a “monthly” shipment of used condoms, and Williford interjected that she didn’t believe the story, adding “That is so gross!”

“I like recycling as much as the next guy,” Beach cracked, to which Williford replied “That is not recycling!”

Williford took a few shots at asking the deeper questions, then thought better of it, and expressed gratitude and relief when the weather graphic rescued them from the segment.

Watch the clips above via WCCB and WJZY.

