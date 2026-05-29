Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) called President Donald Trump’s personal insults against her and other Republicans part of “D.C. culture” when confronted about “abuse” she and others take from the president.

Boebert sat down with Denver journalist Kyle Clark for Next 9NEWS, where she was directly asked about Trump’s insults against her and his threats to endorse a primary challenger, something he’s done to other Republicans recently like Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), both of whom lost expensive primary battles.

“Why are you and other Republicans willing to take so much abuse from him?” Clark asked Boebert.

“Interesting, I don’t see it as abuse. I think it’s part of the D.C. nature,” Boebert said. “Nothing happens in D.C. without force.”

NEW: Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) says she doesn't think her rift with President Trump will last and she wasn't bothered by him calling her dumb. I asked Boebert why she and other Rs tolerate Trump's abuse. "I don't see it as abuse, I think it's part of the DC nature," she said. pic.twitter.com/WoDWqvouCS — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) May 29, 2026

Trump was agitated by Boebert earlier this month after she campaigned with Massie, a fellow Republican lawmaker who has broken with Trump on issues like the Epstein files.

“Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District?” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added that it would be his “honor” to withdraw his support for the congresswoman if a challenger comes along.

“Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!” the president wrote. “Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative.”

Check out the exchange below:

KYLE CLARK: Here we are, seven years later, and Donald Trump is threatening to endorse a primary challenger against you. Life comes at you fast, huh? LAUREN BOEBERT: It does, yes. A lot has changed over the years. My support for the president has not changed. CLARK: President Trump never just disagrees with people, right? He has to disagree and insult people. President Trump called you dumb. If one of my friends called me dumb, that would bother me. Did it bother you? BOEBERT: Well, I think it was low IQ. CLARK: He used the word dumb. BOEBERT: Did he use dumb? CLARK: He said weak-minded and dumb. BOEBERT: Weak-minded. That’s right. I mean he could have thrown in there that I only have a GED and that would have been okay and completely factual But I’m still going to continue to support him and the promises he and I have both made on campaign trails to ensure that we keep those promises. CLARK: Why are you and other Republicans willing to take so much abuse from him? BOEBERT: Interesting, I don’t see it as abuse. I think it’s part of the D.C. nature. Nothing happens in D.C. without force.

Watch above via Next 9NEWS.

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