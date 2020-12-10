WATCH: ‘March for Trump’ Rally in Pittsburgh Ends with Frankly Indescribable Singalong

Tens of Trump supporters — maskless and not socially-distanced — turned out in Pittsburgh for a “March for Trump” rally in Pittsburgh that ended with a singalong that really must be seen and heard to be believed.

The “March for Trump Bus Tour” stopped in Pittsburgh on it way to Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, and the crowd that turned out was treated to a lineup of speakers that included MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell — who gave a nice shoutout by derisively quoting Mediaite’s recent headline “MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Spews Unhinged Lunacy on Fox News, Says Trump Will ‘100 Percent’ Be President For ‘Next 4 Years’.”

Appropriately enough, that headline about sums up what Lindell and the other speakers said at the hour-plus rally. One speaker noted that this is not a violent revolution, but added “I hope it doesn’t come to that,” and at one point, a member of the crowd shouted “Praise the Lord and pass the ammo!”

The highlight of the show, if you can call it that, was the big finish, during which Deplorables Choir member Cjaye Engelstad attempted to lead the crowd in a rendition of a song called “Real Women Vote for Trump.”

It didn’t appear to go as planned, and the result is difficult to describe. If singing without musical accompaniment is called “a capella,” then a working group needs to be formed to think up a name for whatever this is.

The bus tour plans to conclude with a rally in Freedom Plaza this weekend.

Watch above via Right Side Broadcasting.

