WATCH: Massive Explosion Seen as Toxic Chemical Release from Train Wreck Begins

An explosion occurred on Monday near the site of a derailed Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, Ohio, shortly after authorities commenced a controlled release of vinyl chloride that was in five of the train’s cars.

The derailment took place on Saturday near Ohio’s border with Pennsylvania’s. On Sunday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) declared an emergency and activated the National Guard to join in the response. Earlier today, DeWine and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) ordered evacuations of the immediate area surrounding the small town.

“The vinyl chloride contents of five rail cars are currently unstable and could potentially explode, causing deadly disbursement of shrapnel and toxic fumes,” a statement by DeWine read. “To alleviate the risk of uncontrollable shrapnel from an explosion, Norfolk Southern Railroad is planning a controlled release of the vinyl chloride at approximately 3:30 p.m. today.”

The release was expected to take “one to three hours” according to DeWine. It was delayed by hours, however, and shortly after getting underway, a large explosion took place. The explosion was followed by dark smoke rising into the sky. Authorities had previously warned that “loud and visual” effects could take place during emergency response efforts.

The freight train was traveling between Madison, Illinois and Conway, Pennsylvania at the time of its derailment, with 20 cars containing hazardous material. Ten of those cars derailed, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Additionally, one of the cars carrying vinyl chloride had malfunctioning safety valves, complicating efforts to safely extract the material safely.

Local and state officials urged nearby residents to follow evacuation orders because of the risk the ongoing emergency poses to residents and the surrounding environment.

Ultimately, authorities reported the controlled release to be a success. They expect the worst of the chemicals to dissipate within the following hours, according to CNN.

Watch above, via FOX.

