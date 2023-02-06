Lauren Boebert Sparks Fury Online After Telling Church Audience She Prays Biden’s ‘Days Be Few And Another Take His Office’

Controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went viral on Monday after a recent clip of her addressing a Church and praying that Biden’s “days be few and another take his office” made the rounds on social media.

The clip, shared online by the account PatriotTakes, shows Boebert giving a type of religious sermon infused with political attacks.

“God said that he was the provider. I know that Jesus said that he, that we would be blessed. But I just don’t know about this month,” Boebert said while addressing a conference at the Storehouse Dallas Church over the weekend, adding:

And Jesus is right there at the table with you. Saying, what kind of conversation is this? Why are you talking like this? And why are you sad? Jesus, don’t you know we’re out of money? Covid’s hit. They shut everything down. Joe Biden’s president.

“We don’t know what to do, Lord. That’s all right,” Boebert continued, “We pray for our presidents.”

“You know, it says, ‘Let his days be few and another take his office.’ That’s why I filed the articles of impeachment for Joe Biden. Unfortunately, he does have a really great insurance policy named Kamala Harris,” Boebert concluded.

PatriotTakes noted that Boebert quoted Psalm 109:8, which they argue is “clearly about praying for the death of an enemy in office.”

“Let his children be fatherless, and his wife a widow,” adds the Psalm. Notably, however, Boebert did discuss removing Biden from office using impeachment. Boebert made similar comments in June 2022, which at the time also raised many eyebrows.

Reactions online largely condemned Boebert for her choice of words. “A church congregation cheered as Lauren Boebert appeared to wish for President Biden’s death: ‘May his days be few and another take his office!’” replied Brian Tyler Cohen.

