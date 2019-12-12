Watch Mayor Pete Hang With Lizzo and Get a Cool New Campaign Slogan: ‘I’m 100 Percent That…’

South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg rubbed elbows with Grammy-dominating superstar Lizzo, and in an unscripted moment, came up with a catchy new campaign slogan.

On Thursday morning’s edition of CBS This Morning, Mayor Pete stood alongside the show’s anchors, and with Time Magazine “Entertainer of the Year” and octuple Grammy Award nominee Lizzo, to tease their respective interviews.

After introducing the pair, anchor Gayle King asked “Mr. Mayor, what are three words that would best describe you?”

“Standing near Lizzo, right now!” Buttigieg answered, to laughter from the hosts.

Asked the same question, Lizzo replied “Glamorous, talented, and bootie-ful!”

“As we all learned recently!” said co-anchor Tony Dokoupil, referencing the singer-rapper’s recent twerking exhibition at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

King then asked Buttigieg “Have you had any DNA tests recently?”, a reference to a popular Lizzo lyric.

“Yes, and I’m 100 percent that nominee to lead the way to the future!” Buttigieg replied, to more laughter. The quip was a reference to a famous line from Lizzo’s song “Truth Hurts,” in which she says “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch.”

If true, Mayor Pete would be the second Democratic presidential candidate to publicly release the results of a DNA test.

Watch the clip above, via CBS News.

