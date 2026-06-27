Trump Responds to Obama’s ‘Obsession’ Claim with Bizarre Post

President Donald Trump posted side-by-side images of himself and former President Barack Obama in their respective youths, after Obama claimed he lives rent free in the current president’s head.

The post came Saturday after Trump took to Truth Social and posted an AI image of himself literally holding up the Earth while carrying an American flag over his shoulder. He followed up that post with an image from the recent UFC fight card outside the White House, as well as images of himself and Obama.

In the side-by-side photos, Trump included himself from the New York York Military Academy and an image of Obama from his college years with a cigarette.

While Trump captioned the photos, “D. Trump, 20” and “B.H. Obama, 18,” his niece and frequent critic Mary Trump was among those who pointed out that Trump attended the military academy when he was a teenager, graduating in 1964 when he was 17.

This is a picture of Donald when he was a teenager in high school. You'd think he'd know that. 😂 pic.twitter.com/1BkCjpFPFu — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) June 27, 2026

Trump’s post about the former president comes after Obama claimed this week that the current commander in chief has an “obsession” with him.

Obama had joked that the only way to explain Trump’s consistent targeting of him nearly a decade after he left the White House is because he has a “suite” inside Trump’s head.

“The obsession,” Obama told the All the Smoke podcast this week. “I obviously have a room in his head. A suite in his head.”

“First of all, when I was president, the last thing I had time to do was worry about what somebody said or my predecessor did. They’re gone. I’ve got work to do,” he added.

Trump often lashes out at his predecessor during rallies and he’s also used his AI fascination to go after Obama in recent weeks by posting images of his presidential center being turned into a literal dumpster.

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