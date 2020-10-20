WATCH: Pastor Tells Trump Pandemic Was ‘Setup’ for Trump to Get ‘Double-Win!’

During a worship service attended by President Donald Trump, Pastor Pasqual Urrabazo told Trump that the coronavirus pandemic “was nothing, it was a setup for the comeback of a double-win!”

On Sunday, Trump was among the congregation of the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada for a service that featured several bits of encouraging news for the embattled president.

About 40 minutes into the service, Senior Associate Pastor Denise Goulet reassured Trump that God had told her the election would go his way and even provided a timestamp to verify it.

“At 4:30, the Lord said to me ‘I am going to give your president a second win,” Goulet said, explaining that “this has three meanings, three meanings.”

“A win, you will be the president again,” she continued. “And a win that when an athlete is running a marathon, there’s such a thing as a second win, where you come to a point where you have no energy… and you feel like you have no strength, but all of a sudden the lungs of this athlete has been trained in high altitudes, yeah, and because of that the athlete is able to get so much energy that it’s amazing, wins the, at least finishes, the marathon.”

“This is what the Lord saying. He says he has made your lungs, your body, your spirit, your strength, he has made it in such a way that you have been trained in such high pressured places in the last 4 years, and even before that, and the Lord said he is ready for the next 4 years, and I’m giving him a second win,” she said. No, the pastor apparently wasn’t saying “second sind” because she only added the “D” on the next bullet point.

“And there’s also this. A second wind if you add ‘D,’ it’s the Holy Spirit. And the Lord showed me today, he showed me today that you were coming to get a second wind, another enfilling of the Holy Spirit because the Holy Spirit makes you able to finish,” Goulet continued, telling Trump that the Lord also told her “that you were the apple of his eye,” and “that he’s protecting you like he’s protecting the ancient foundations of our nation.”

Urrabazo then stepped up and told Trump “I believe this is it right here, I believe that this is what’s happening. There might have been a little bit of a setback. But that was nothing, that was a setup for the comeback of a double win. I decree and declare that right now! In Jesus’ name!”

In an ironic touch, Urrabazo also quoted several scriptures, including one from 2 Corinthians, which Trump has infamously referred to as “Two Corinthians.”

They all then led the congregation in praying for Trump and “his princess the first lady” and his family and the Secret Service.

Watch above via ICLV.

