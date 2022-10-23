Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace (SC) declined to elaborate on how or if her GOP colleagues will try impeaching President Joe Biden if they sweep the midterm elections.

Mace garnered headlines when she said “there’s a lot of pressure on Republicans” to vote on impeaching Biden — should they take back control of Congress after the midterms. But Mace did not name any specific offenses for which Republicans could conceivably mount a case to have Biden removed from office.

Regardless, conservative figures have been demanding Biden’s impeachment for some time, and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik once again raised the proposition in remarks to the New York Post. CNN’s Jake Tapper, on Sunday’s edition of State of the Union, asked Mace “Do you think President Biden has committed any impeachable offenses?”

“That is something that would have to be investigated,” Mace answered — wavering on the notion that Biden should somehow be impeached for some as-yet unstated offense. The congresswoman then said she’s not on board with the idea of impeaching Biden as a form of revenge for the impeachments of Donald Trump.

I am not interested in playing tit for tat. I am not interested in retaliation. Impeachment has been weaponized over the years and we’ve seen that. I really want us to be focused on the economy, on tackling inflation with responsible policy. We also need to look at crime and immigration. We’ve had 4.2 million illegal immigrants cross the border illegally at the southern border since Biden was sworn into office. We’ve got fentanyl racing across every street in America. In fact, there was enough fentanyl discovered in South Carolina two weeks ago to kill 1 million people. So we’ve got to get very serious about those issues. That is where I believe our focus should be when Republicans are in the majority.

Watch above via CNN.

