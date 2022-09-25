‘Wow!’ NBC’s Chuck Todd Blown Away By Rep. Nancy Mace Saying ‘There’s a Lot of Pressure’ on GOP to Impeach Biden for … Something

NBC’s Chuck Todd was mystified that Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC) predicted Republicans will impeach President Joe Biden for some unexplained reason — should they capture a majority in the House of Representatives.

Mace spoke to Todd on Sunday for Meet The Press, where part of the interview revolved around House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) “Commitment to America” — the light-on-specifics agenda that Congressional Republicans plan to take up if they win the midterm elections. The announcement declared “accountable” government as one of its primary items, though Todd described the plan as “kind of vague” — asking Mace, “Do you expect an impeachment vote against President Biden if Republicans take over the House?”

“I believe there’s a lot of pressure on Republicans to have that vote,” Mace said. “To put that legislation forward and to have that vote. I think that is something that some folks are considering.”

Todd interjected, exclaiming “Wow!” Yet instead of asking on what grounds would Republicans pursue impeachment, Todd let Mace deliver an opaque answer about fraud, abuse of Covid-19 funding, and other matters of extraneous oversight beyond impeachment.

“If these ‘Impeach Biden’ votes come up, how will you vote?” Todd eventually asked. Mace refused to give a definitive answer, saying “I’m going to read how that bill is filed, what’s in it, what evidence there was.”

“I didn’t vote to impeach the former President of the united States, because I felt like due process was stripped away,” she continued. “I will not vote for impeachment of any president if I feel that due process was stripped away for anyone. I typically vote constitutionally, regardless of who’s in power. I want to do the right thing for the long term because this isn’t just about today…This is about the future of democracy.”

Eventually, Todd asked whether it’s “good for the Republican Party” if they pursue this path after constantly railing against the impeachments of Donald Trump.

“If that happens,” Mace said, “I do believe it’s divisive, which is why I push back on it personally when I hear folks saying they’re going to file articles of impeachment in the House. I push back against those comments because we need to be working together.”

There was no specific explanation given for why Republicans would move to impeach Biden, even though conservative figures have been demanding impeachment for months. Since McCarthy had Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at his side when he rolled out his agenda last week, its possible that a move to remove Biden will incorporate Greene’s latest attempt to introduce articles of impeachment against the president.

Watch above via NBC.

