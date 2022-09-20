Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Articles of Impeachment for Joe Biden: He is ‘Selling Our Oil’

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced articles of impeachment on Monday to remove President Joe Biden from office for “draining our reserves and selling our oil.”

Greene released a short clip online Monday night explaining why she wants Biden removed from office.

“I just introduced articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden. Joe Biden is selling our strategic petroleum reserves. This should never happen. He is draining our reserves and selling our oil, Americans’ oil to foreign countries,” Greene says in the clip.

“And China is the top buyer. China is our enemy. They are not our friend. They’re buying American’s oil. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is our emergency supply for if something goes wrong in this country,” she continues, adding:

It’s now down to 434 million barrels of oil. That is nearly half of what it was when President Trump left office. This is an outrage. This is completely wrong. And no president of the United States should be doing this to the American people. It’s going to create a national emergency crisis. And that’s exactly what President Joe Biden is doing. This is the number, H.R. 1362 to impeach Joe Biden.

Congress.gov does indeed list an H.Res. 1362 introduced by Rep. Greene. The resolution includes 3 articles and reads, “Impeaching Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States, for endangering, compromising, and undermining the energy security of the United States by selling oil from the United States’ Strategic Petroleum Reserve to foreign nations.”

Biden began pumping from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in November 2021 with the aim of lowering energy prices.

Watch the full clip above

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com