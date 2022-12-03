WATCH: Reporters Grill State Dinner Guest Anna Wintour About Naomi Biden Wedding, Get Blown Off By Valerie Biden Owens

Reporters grilled Vogue‘s Anna Wintour over Naomi Biden’s wedding, and quizzed Ashley Biden and Valerie Biden Owens as they entered this week’s State Dinner.

President Biden welcomed President of France Emmanuel Macron for the first state dinner of the Biden presidency Thursday night, although the two recently bonded at the G20. President and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also hosted the Macrons for a private dinner Wednesday night at Fiola Mare, an Italian seafood restaurant on the Georgetown waterfront.

C-SPAN cameras caught the arrivals to the dinner, including a few exchanges with reporters involving members of the Biden family.

There was one reporter who wanted to know how Vogue Magazine scored the exclusive on Naomi Biden’s (Thursday before her) wedding, which touched off a massive controversy among White House reporters who were angry that no press — including Vogue — were allowed to cover the actual wedding.

Luckily, Vogue chief Anna Wintour was there to tell the assembled press “Well what girl doesn’t want to be in Vogue for her wedding?”, then moved on to the dinner.

Valerie Biden Owens, the president’s sister and longtime senior adviser, answered one reporter but blew off another who asked a pointed political question:

REPORTER: Are you excited to be here? VALERIE BIDEN OWENS: Of course I am! REPORTER: Are you inviting POTUS to run again? VALERIE BIDEN OWENS: (smiles and walks away)

Ashley Biden was asked about her companion Elysia Bevan, and told reporters her guest is “My best friend from college.”

Around the same time, Rep. James Clyburn made his entrance and expressed pleasure at his new leadership post, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin entered as well.

And White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shot the press a big smile and a “Hi, guys!” as she made her entrance with her guest Elainne Antoine.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

