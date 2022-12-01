WATCH: Biden and Stunned Macron Share Laugh As WH Press Shouts Questions For Solid Minute-Plus After Photo Op

President Joe Biden and an amazed-looking President of France Emmanuel Macron shared a laugh and some banter as White House reporters shouted questions for a solid minute or more, even after Biden reminded them that a joint press conference was nigh.

The president is welcoming Macron for the first state dinner of the Biden presidency Thursday night, although the two recently bonded at the G20. President and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden also hosted the Macrons for a private dinner Wednesday night at Fiola Mare, an Italian seafood restaurant on the Georgetown waterfront.

Both presidents spoke at an arrival ceremony on the South Lawn Thursday morning, then again during an Oval Office photo op preceding their bilateral meeting. They went over the issues that they’d be discussing in their meeting, and Macron thanked the Bidens for dinner.

But as President Biden tried to end the photo op, a cacophony erupted from reporters and Biden’s press team, who were trying to usher them out. As Macron laughed, Biden raised his hand to quiet the din.

“You know, we are going to do a press conference, so we’ll answer your questions at the press conference,” said Biden. “And that’s going to be shortly. And I don’t know how shortly. Shortly. Okay?”

According to the White House schedule, the president is “hosting a joint press conference with President Emmanuel Macron of France” in the East Room at 11:45, although the start of the bilat was already running significantly behind schedule.

“Can we ask one quick question President Biden?” one reporter said, which touched off another round of shouting, during which Biden and Macron could be seen and joking and pointing at the press.

The State Dinner is scheduled to begin at 8:50 pm, and will feature the following menu, according to the White House:

Butter Poached Maine Lobster

American Osetra Caviar

Delicata Squash Raviolo

Tarragon Sauce Calotte of Beef, Shallot Marmalade

Triple Cooked Butter Potatoes

Sunchoke & Creamed Watercress

Red Wine Reduction American Artisanal Cheeses: The American Artisanal Cheese Course features three outstanding and award winning cheeses: Rogue River Blue 2019/2020 World Cheese Awards World Champion Gold Made by Rogue Creamery with milk sourced from Grant Pass, Oregon Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog

2022 World Cheese Bronze Medalist

Soft Ripened Goat Cheese Deer Creek Cheddar Cheese from a small family run creamery in Sheboygan, Wisconsin Orange Chiffon Cake

Roasted Pears with Citrus Sauce

Crème Fraiche Ice Cream Newton Unfiltered Chardonnay “Napa Valley” 2018

Anakota Cabernet Sauvignon “Knights Valley” 2019

Roederer Estate Brut Rosé N/V

Watch above via AP.

