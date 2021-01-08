Watch: Republican Lawmakers Refuse Masks in Packed Room During Capitol Riot Lockdown

As Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, attacking police and eventually breaching the building where Congress was counting the electoral votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, lawmakers were evacuated and herded into secure rooms to wait out the riot.

A video obtained by Punchbowl News captured one of those crowded rooms, where a group of Republican lawmakers sat around without wearing masks.

In the video, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) can be seen walking up to a group of those lawmakers and offering them masks. The group, which included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon conspiracist, and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), appeared to refuse.

Punchbowl News reported that “lots of members are worried they are at risk of contracting coronavirus because Republicans declined to wear masks.”

Watch above, via Punchbowl News.

