WATCH: Roger Stone Angrily Washes His Hands of Trump in Wild New Footage, Warns Him ‘Run Again and You’ll Get Your F*cking Brains Beat in’

A newly-emerged clip of Roger Stone shows the Republican operative angrily warning that Donald Trump will “get [his] f*cking brains beat in,” if he tries running for president again.

Stone was seen raging at First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner in footage released to the public by Christoffer Guldbrandsen— a Danish filmmaker who was embedded with Stone. Guldbrandsen tweeted out new video Saturday — apparently part of the same tangent in which Stone ranted that “Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70,” and called Ivanka an “abortionist bitch — in which Stone declared he would support Trump’s impeachment over the events of Jan. 6.

“I’m done with this president. I’m going to go public supporting impeachment. I have no choice,” Stone seethed while on the phone. “He has to go, he has to go. Run again, you’ll get your f*cking brains beat in.”

Footage from Jan 20 2021. Stone supports impeaching Trump:“Run again you’ll get your fucking brains beat in.” pic.twitter.com/HDiCaehRg7 — Christoffer Guldbrandsen (@cguld) October 15, 2022

Guldbrandsen filmed the moment for his documentary A Storm Foretold, and he dated the clip to Jan. 20, 2021, the day President Joe Biden was inaugurated. The filmmaker told The Daily Beast he didn’t know who Stone was speaking to, though it appears to be an extension of the angry tirade Stone directed at Kushner and Mrs. Trump when he learned the former president did not offer him a second pardon in the aftermath of the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Stone has responded to the clip by calling it “fake” on Telegram, even as he admitted “I am not a fan of Jared Kushner or his pro-abortion wife.”

Stone’s disappointment in not getting a second pardon follows the pardon he did receive from Trump after being convicted for seven counts of witness tampering, lying to Congress, and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison before Trump commuted his sentence and eventually pardoned him.

