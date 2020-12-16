WATCH: Sen. Gary Peters TORCHES Hearing on ‘Election Irregularities’ as ‘Platform for Conspiracy Theories and Lies’

Senate Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Sen. Gary Peters absolutely torched his committee’s hearing “examining irregularities” in the 2020 election, calling it a “platform for conspiracy theories and lies.

Sen. Peters began his opening remarks at Wednesday’s hearing by saying that “if we have learned anything over the past few years it’s that we cannot take our democracy for granted,” and that our country has long “demonstrated that the will of people is above any one individual, and when voters choose their new leaders, power can be transferred peacefully.”

“The president and many of his supporters are unfortunately continuing their efforts to undermine the will of the people, disenfranchise voters, and sow the seeds of mistrust and discontent to further their partisan desire for power,” he continued. “Whether intended or not, this hearing gives a platform to conspiracy theories and lies. And it’s a destructive exercise that has no place in the United States Senate.”

Peters went on to note that President-elect Joe Biden “won the election more than 5 weeks ago with 306 electoral votes, and received the most popular votes for a presidential candidate in American history. All 50 states and the district of Columbia have certified those results, the electoral college met Monday, and all affirmed that Joe Biden will be the president on January 20th, 2021.”

But, he noted, “even after all of that, significant numbers of Republican elected officials have been slow to publicly acknowledge that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.”

Peters spent several more minutes detailing Republican resistance and denial of President-elect Biden’s victory, and concluded by saying “Now is the time for American patriots who love this country to say enough is enough. Now is the time for patriots to put our nation’s founding ideals first during a time when American democracy needs the strongest defense that we can give.”

Watch the remarks above via C-Span.

