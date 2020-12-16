The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is holding a hearing designed to examine alleged irregularities in the 2020 election. Chaired by Senator Ron Johnson, witnesses scheduled to testify include Ken Starr, Donald Palmer, commissioner of U.S. Election Assistance Commission, and Chris Krebs, former director of cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, among others.

On Monday of this week, the Electoral College officially voted for President-elect Joe Biden, and on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in a speech on the Senate floor, signaling to many that the election is finally over, just six weeks after all media outlets projected Biden to have won.

Despite that, President Donald Trump has refused to concede that he has lost the election, and has consistently alleged baseless claims of systemic voter fraud as a reason that he did not win. There has been a growing split among traditional Republicans eager to move forward with a Biden administration, and the MAGA set of supporters who insist that the election was stolen, despite zero evidence that shows as much. As such, the hearing is expected to be particularly rancorous.

Watch above via CNBC.

