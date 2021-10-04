WATCH: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Confronted by Protesters at Washington Airport

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) was seen on video being followed and harassed by people on Monday evening upon returning to Washington from Arizona.

The video at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was posted to Twitter by NBC News associate producer Kyle Stewart.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema just arrived at DCA, where a small number of protestors were waiting. They asked her what she would cut from the larger human infrastructure package. Sinema did not answer. pic.twitter.com/4EXCGDxwIl — Kyle Stewart (@KyleAlexStewart) October 4, 2021

Sinema, who appeared to be talking on the phone as she was walking, was accompanied by a police officer and what appeared to be a couple of her aides, as protesters followed them, including one carrying a sign that read, “DON’T SINK OUR BILL.”

Sinema, who has expressed opposition to the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, did get off the phone but continued to keep walking and not respond to those harassing her.

The latest incident comes just a day after Sinema was stalked and followed into the bathroom by activists at Arizona State University, where she is a lecturer.

UPDATE: The senator was also confronted on the plane.

A DACA recipient named Karina tried to ask Kyrsten Sinema if she'd support a pathway to citizenship for immigrants and Sinema refused to answer. If Karina was a corporation and held a giant fundraiser for Sinema, maybe she'd get an answer. pic.twitter.com/DPbPuUe8yl — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 4, 2021

