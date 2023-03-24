WATCH: Trump Lawyer Evan Corcoran Draws Swarm As He Heads Into Court Without Privilege Protection

Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran was swarmed by journalists as he entered the courthouse to testify in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump — without the protection of attorney-client privilege.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, anchor Don Lemon tossed to his last commercial break by introducing comical video of journalists staked out at the courthouse jumping to buzz around Corcoran when they spotted him heading into the courthouse:

Hey, we got some developing news that we need to get to now. Moments ago. Check it out. This is Trump attorney Evan Corcoran arriving to court in Washington, D.C. He was denied attorney-client privilege in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case and is being compelled to testify.

The journalists can be seen milling around and conversing, then springing into action when they notice corcoran.

On Wednesday, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an appeal by Trump’s legal team seeking to block Corcoran from testifying and turning over documents to the Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probe into Trump’s mishandling of classified information.

Corcoran had previously invoked attorney-client privilege when he was questioned about the classified documents issue by the Department of Justice, but in a sealed filing, U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell wrote that Smith’s team has made a “prima facie showing that the former president had committed criminal violations,” namely that he “deliberately misled” his own lawyers about his handling of the documents.

Trump’s campaign responded by ripping the news outlet that reported on the sealed filing, ABC News, and claiming “The real story here, that Fake News ABC SHOULD be reporting on, is that prosecutors only attack lawyers when they have no case whatsoever.”

The documents probe is just one of many investigations into Trump, including Smith’s probe of Trump’s conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection, as well as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s probe over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

