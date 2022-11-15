WATCH: Trump — Not At All Mad — Trolls DeSantis For Putting His Baby In a MAGA Onesie For Campaign Ad

Hours before his promised campaign announcement, former President Donald Trump trolled Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for filming a campaign ad that included his baby wearing a MAGA onesie.

Republicans have been dumping on Trump with regularity after Tuesday’s midterm Election Night results, which were widely been seen as a Trump-fueled disappointment for Republicans. DeSantis, by contrast, won his reelection in a landslide and took an ostentatious victory lap that certainly caught Trump’s attention, as evidenced by his subsequent attacks on his potential rival.

But Trump gave DeSantis and the other Republicans dumping on him a taste of what they have in store if/when Trump announces his 2024 presidential run Tuesday night — above the objections of almost everyone.

On Tuesday morning, Trump took to his Twitter substitute to post a slam in which he reminded the world of a cringeworthy 2018 campaign ad in which DeSantis fanboi-ed on Trump so hard it made James Caan’s ankles hurt.

Captioned “Thanks, Ron!”, Trump’s post featured a “Patriot Takes” post that featured the video and the message “Never forget that Ron DeSantis made an ad with his baby in a MAGA onesie and called himself a ‘Pitbull Trump defender.'”

The ad — no longer available on DeSantis’ YouTube page — shows DeSantis performing several worship rituals that include “building the wall” with toy blocks and intoning the word “bigly” while leaning over the aforementioned MAGA-onesied infant’s crib.

“Then Mr. Trump said, ‘You’re fired.’ I love that part,” DeSantis says to his son in another clip, reciting a passage from Trump’s business tome “The Art of the Dea.”

The spot is narrated by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.

Trump’s attacks on DeSantis ramped up last week, and don’t figure to subside now that the Florida guv has beaten Trump in one post-midterms national poll and a raft of battleground polls as well.

Watch above via Ron DeSantis.

