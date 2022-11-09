Trump Adviser Tells CNN’s Jim Acosta Trump Is Super-Pissed And ‘Sceaming at Everyone’ Over ‘Humiliating’ Midterms

Former President Donald Trump is “livid” and “screaming at everyone” over Tuesday night’s midterm results, a Trump adviser tells CNN’s Jim Acosta — whom Trump hates with the fire of a thousand suns.

Trump’s ire has been building in public and in private as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis becomes a greater and greater threat to his bid for a second term in 2024.

On Wednesday morning, Acosta gave readers an early taste of Trump’s state of mind following an Election Night that figures to be a crashing disappointment for Republicans, and which is already being blamed on Trump.

Acosta wrote on Twitter that “‘Trump is livid’ and ‘screaming at everyone,’ after last night’s disappointing midterm results for GOP, according to a Trump adviser. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s handpicked contenders: ‘they were all bad candidates.’ ‘Candidates matter,’ the adviser said.”

The blow was so crushing that the idea of delaying his promised 2024 announcement appears to have been floated in Trumpworld.

“This adviser said it’s unlikely Trump would delay his expected presidential announcement because ‘it’s too humiliating to delay.’ But the adviser said there are too many unknowns at this point,” Acosta wrote.

Acosta and Trump sparred frequently and ostentatiously during the 2016 campaign and Trump’s term in office, and Acosta dealt Trump a painful defeat when a judge ruled Trump could not ban him from the White House briefing room.

But Acosta also became a conduit for disaffected Trump White House staffers, who would run to leak negative stories and quotes to Acosta during the latter part of the last administration.

So if Trump is this angry already, it’s not likely his mood will improve when he learns that his current advisers are talking to Acosta, and pulling back the curtain on an enraged and embarrassed would-be kingmaker — as they have also been doing with Acosta’s colleague Maggie Haberman.

