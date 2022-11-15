House Republican Lays Into Kevin McCarthy During Closed Door Meeting for Getting GOP ‘Rolled’ in Midterms: Report

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) laid into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at a closed door meeting as the Republican leader’s potential troubles begin to mount after the party suffered significant defeats in the midterms.

Good told McCarthy Republicans got “rolled” and said the leader has done nothing to earn his vote, The Daily Caller reported this week, citing two sources familiar with the closed-door meeting.

The Republican lawmaker also claimed the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) spent money on candidates “against the will of the people.” Good has not been keeping his criticism of GOP leadership to private meetings as last week he told NBC News, “I have personally stated that Kevin McCarthy has not done anything to earn my vote.”

Good is also just one of a growing number of Republicans dissatisfied with McCarthy’s leadership. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) announced this week that he plans on challenging McCarthy.

“I think the country wants a different direction from the House of Representatives and it’s a new world. And yes, I’m going to be nominated tomorrow to the position of speaker of the House. We’ll see if we can get the job done,” the Republican told Newsmax on Monday.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has also questioned McCarthy’s House leadership, insisting he does not have the votes.

“What I can tell you as I stand here right now is that Kevin McCarthy does not have 218 votes to become speaker,” the congressman said.

CNN reported on the GOP closed door meeting this week as well, revealing McCarthy faced tough questioning, but also claiming he got a standing ovation. The House has yet to be completely called, but it’s expected that Republicans will take on a slim majority.

“They don’t give out gavels in small, medium, and large – we have the majority and we have the gavels,” McCarthy reportedly said during the meeting.

