SHOCK POLL: DeSantis Beating Trump By SEVEN After Midterms — Brutal Swing of 29 Points In Days

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis beat former President Donald Trump by a convincing seven points in a post-midterm poll — a brutal swing of 29 points from a similar poll days earlier.

According to a new YouGov poll taken after the midterms and published Saturday, “More Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents now say they’d prefer DeSantis (42%) as their 2024 presidential nominee over Trump than say they’d prefer Trump to DeSantis (35%).”

The pollster notes that’s a 17-point swing from a Yahoo! News/YouGov poll taken a month ago.

But the most recent pre-midterms poll with a similar sample size and pollster rating shows an even more brutal swing. Just days before the election, Trump led DeSantis by 22 points in a Morning Consult poll — a 29-point swing.

Republicans have been dumping on Trump with regularity after Tuesday’s midterm Election Night results, which were widely been seen as a Trump-fueled disappointment for Republicans. But not everyone is joining in on the ostentatious kicking-around of Trump by members of his own party.

DeSantis, by contrast, won his reelection in a landslide and took an ostentatious victory lap that certainly caught Trump’s attention, as evidenced by his subsequent attacks on his potential rival.

Trump continued to dominate Republican primary polls for months despite weathering bombshell after bombshell in the FBI probe of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and a summer of devastating January 6 hearings. And as recently as last week, he was nearly doubling DeSantis in some polls.

DeSantis also benefits in this particular poll from being matched up head-to-head with Trump, rather than with a full field of GOP candidates. But this is the best DeSantis has ever done against Trump by a mile.

Time will tell if this shift sticks, but it was telling that when Trump began to mock DeSantis last week, Republicans were near-unanimous in taking the guv’s side in that spat.

